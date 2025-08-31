Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India hopes for fair elections in Myanmar: PM Modi to Myanmar's junta chief

India hopes for fair elections in Myanmar: PM Modi to Myanmar's junta chief

Modi met Hlaing on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin

Modi, Narendra Modi
"The prime minister expressed the hope that the forthcoming elections in Myanmar will be held in a fair and inclusive manner involving all stakeholders," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Tianjin (China)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India hopes that the forthcoming elections in Myanmar will be held in a fair and inclusive manner involving all stakeholders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the head of Myanmar's military junta, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, on Sunday.

Modi met Hlaing on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

The prime minister also conveyed to the Senior General that India supports a "Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process".

"The prime minister expressed the hope that the forthcoming elections in Myanmar will be held in a fair and inclusive manner involving all stakeholders," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"He underlined that India supports a Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned peace process, for which peaceful dialogue and consultation is the only way forward," it said in a statement.

Modi also noted that India attaches importance to its ties with Myanmar as part of its 'Neighbourhood First', 'Act East' and 'Indo-Pacific' policies.

"The two leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed the way forward on several aspects of bilateral cooperation, including development partnership, defence and security, border management and border trade issues," the MEA said.

It said PM Modi stressed that progress on ongoing connectivity projects would foster greater interaction between the people of the two countries.

At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said there was also a discussion on the security and border issues.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640 kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

The country has been witnessing wide-spread violent protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in the coup on February 1, 2021.

The resistance forces have already captured many key trading points along the borders with India, China and Bangladesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi and Xi Jinping vow to stabilise world trade, boost investment ties

Premium

RAN Samwad: With Rajnath's call, the indian way of war takes shape

PM Modi, Xi discuss long-term growth and development: Foreign Secy Misri

Premium

A bullet train to shared futures: $67 bn Japan boost for India growth

Australia faces far-right rallies as Indian diaspora continues to grow

Topics :Narendra Modi in ChinaMyanmarIndia-MyanmarSCO summit

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 11:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story