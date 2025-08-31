Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, Xi discuss long-term growth and development: Vikram Misri

PM Modi, Xi discuss long-term growth and development: Vikram Misri

Currently in Tianjin, China, Prime Minister Modi is attending the 25th SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Heads of State Summit from August 31 to September 1, 2025

PM Modi, Xi Jinping
During the talks with PM Modi, President Xi put forward four proposals to further strengthen bilateral ties, while PM Modi stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability along the border to ensure the steady progress of relations.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday exchanged views on the long-term growth and development of both countries, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.
 
The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, which are expected to shape future cooperation. “There was consensus that a stable and friendly India-China relationship can benefit the 2.8 billion people of the two nations,” Misri added.
 
Currently in Tianjin, China, Prime Minister Modi is attending the 25th SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Heads of State Summit from August 31 to September 1, 2025. During this two-day visit, he will be participating in the summit’s main sessions and holding bilateral meetings on the sidelines.
 
In his talks with Modi, President Xi put forward four proposals to strengthen bilateral ties, while Modi underlined the importance of maintaining peace and stability along the border for the steady progress of relations. “Xi and Modi agreed that differences should not be allowed to turn into disputes,” Misri noted.
 
On trade and economic cooperation, both leaders recognised the critical role their economies play in stabilising global trade. They stressed the need to expand bilateral trade and investment from a political and strategic perspective while working to reduce the trade deficit.
 
Modi and Xi also emphasised enhancing people-to-people exchanges through the resumption of direct flights and simplified visa processes, building on the restart of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visas.
 
The Prime Minister emphasised that both India and China follow the path of strategic autonomy. “India and China relations should not be seen through a third-country lens,” said Modi.
 
The leaders also agreed on the importance of broadening common ground on bilateral, regional, and global matters, including challenges such as terrorism and the need for fair trade in multilateral forums.
 
The Prime Minister extended an invitation to President Xi to attend the BRICS Summit that India will host in 2026. In response, President Xi expressed his gratitude for the invitation and assured China’s support for India’s BRICS presidency.
 

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

