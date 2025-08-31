PM Modi, Xi discuss long-term growth and development: Vikram Misri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday exchanged views on the long-term growth and development of both countries, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, which are expected to shape future cooperation. “There was consensus that a stable and friendly India-China relationship can benefit the 2.8 billion people of the two nations,” Misri added.

Currently in Tianjin, China, Prime Minister Modi is attending the 25th SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Heads of State Summit from August 31 to September 1, 2025. During this two-day visit, he will be participating in the summit’s main sessions and holding bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

In his talks with Modi, President Xi put forward four proposals to strengthen bilateral ties, while Modi underlined the importance of maintaining peace and stability along the border for the steady progress of relations. “Xi and Modi agreed that differences should not be allowed to turn into disputes,” Misri noted. On trade and economic cooperation, both leaders recognised the critical role their economies play in stabilising global trade. They stressed the need to expand bilateral trade and investment from a political and strategic perspective while working to reduce the trade deficit. Modi and Xi also emphasised enhancing people-to-people exchanges through the resumption of direct flights and simplified visa processes, building on the restart of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and tourist visas.