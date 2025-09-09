India expresses grief over deaths, says monitoring developments in Nepal

India on Tuesday said it is deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives during protests in Nepal and hoped that the issues will be resolved through peaceful means.

Violent protests by youths in Kathmandu and a few other places against a government ban on social media sites on Monday left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," it said.