'Attempt to damage ties': Iran denounces social media post on Kashmir

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by an account claiming to represent Iran has sparked controversy after it stated that Kashmir is part of Pakistan and Taiwan is part of China. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, on Saturday, firmly dismissed the post, calling the account “fake” and aimed at harming relations between Iran and India.

In an official statement, the embassy said, “Some fake channels, under the name of Iran, are attempting to damage Iran-India relations. This account does not belong to Iran.” The statement was accompanied by maps of both India and China.

The account, called ‘Daily Iran News’, has nearly 400,000 followers and frequently posts provocative content on global political issues. On Friday, it shared a post that read: “Taiwan is part of #China & Kashmir is part of #Pakistan. Do you agree?”

According to media reports, multiple fake accounts operating in the name of Iran on social media are being run from Pakistan. India-Iran ties remain strong India and Iran have historically maintained strong ties, despite occasional remarks by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Kashmir, an issue India views as a domestic matter. In June, Iran opened its airspace to facilitate India’s evacuation efforts during the Iran-Israel conflict. Shortly after, during US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Tehran reached out to India, which was among the first nations it contacted. While Ayatollah Khamenei has voiced criticism over Kashmir and the treatment of Muslims in India, Tehran has never acted against Indian interests. India, in turn, continues to invest in key infrastructure like the Chabahar Port and values Iran’s strategic location near Afghanistan and Pakistan.