'Attempt to damage ties': Iran denounces social media post on Kashmir

The clarification came in response to an account on X ('Daily Iran News') -- with 400,000 followers and falsely linked to Iran -- claiming Kashmir belongs to Pakistan and Taiwan to China

Despite India strengthening its defence and technology ties with Israel under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has kept steady diplomatic engagement with Iran. | (Photo: @DrSJaishankar on X)
Manikant Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 10:13 PM IST
A post on X (formerly Twitter) by an account claiming to represent Iran has sparked controversy after it stated that Kashmir is part of Pakistan and Taiwan is part of China. The Iranian Embassy in New Delhi, on Saturday, firmly dismissed the post, calling the account “fake” and aimed at harming relations between Iran and India.
 
In an official statement, the embassy said, “Some fake channels, under the name of Iran, are attempting to damage Iran-India relations. This account does not belong to Iran.” The statement was accompanied by maps of both India and China.
 
 
The account, called ‘Daily Iran News’, has nearly 400,000 followers and frequently posts provocative content on global political issues. On Friday, it shared a post that read: “Taiwan is part of #China & Kashmir is part of #Pakistan. Do you agree?”
 
According to media reports, multiple fake accounts operating in the name of Iran on social media are being run from Pakistan.
 
India-Iran ties remain strong
 
India and Iran have historically maintained strong ties, despite occasional remarks by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Kashmir, an issue India views as a domestic matter.
 
In June, Iran opened its airspace to facilitate India’s evacuation efforts during the Iran-Israel conflict. Shortly after, during US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, Tehran reached out to India, which was among the first nations it contacted.
 
 
While Ayatollah Khamenei has voiced criticism over Kashmir and the treatment of Muslims in India, Tehran has never acted against Indian interests. India, in turn, continues to invest in key infrastructure like the Chabahar Port and values Iran’s strategic location near Afghanistan and Pakistan.
 
Despite India strengthening its defence and technology ties with Israel under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it has kept steady diplomatic engagement with Iran, even under US sanctions. After Khamenei’s comments last year, India expressed its displeasure and has since continued efforts for direct communication with Iranian leadership.
 
Iran’s consistent support for China on Taiwan
 
On Taiwan, Iran has consistently supported China’s position. Tehran regularly criticises US actions that promote Taiwan’s international presence, considering them threats to China’s territorial claims.
 
Iran’s relationship with China is shaped by economic necessity. Isolated from Western markets due to sanctions, Iran has pursued a ‘Look East’ policy, making China its main trading partner, oil importer, and investor. China, in turn, views Iran as a key supplier of energy and an essential route in its ‘New Silk Road’ initiative that links Asia with Europe via the Middle East.
 

