Pak, Russia sign agreement to revive Pakistan Steel Mills project

Pakistan and Russia have signed an agreement to restore and modernise the Pakistan Steel Mills project, marking a new chapter in cooperation between the two countries, according to media reports.

China was also in the race for getting the contract for the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) project that was originally built with Soviet assistance.

The agreement to revive the PSM in Karachi was signed at the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow on Friday, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

The project aims to restart and expand steel production, marking a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, the APP said.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan, who is currently on a visit to Russia, said, "Reviving the PSM with Russia's support reflects our shared history and commitment to a stronger industrial future." The PSM was originally built with assistance from the former Soviet Union in 1971, and had remained a lasting symbol of Pakistan-Russia ties, a statement issued by Press Information Department said.