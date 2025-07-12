Indian armed forces have special blessings of Goddess Kali: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that the Indian armed forces have the special blessings of Goddess Kali and during Operation Sindoor, they displayed amazing valour, courage and bravery in destroying terrorist camps on Pakistani soil.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also said the spiritual and cultural symbols and centres of India were targeted during the British rule and thus, after independence, it was necessary to rebuild those.

Speaking at the inauguration of a newly-built block of the Kaliji temple in Lucknow's Chowk area, Singh said, "The Indian armed forces have the special blessings of Goddess Kali and during Operation Sindoor, they displayed amazing valour, courage and bravery, and succeeded in destroying terrorist camps on Pakistani soil. Women soldiers and pilots participated in this operation in large numbers and defeated the enemy...." He said for centuries, India has been an example of economic prosperity and material development for the world.

"We have set standards of progress and steps towards prosperity," he added. "India never allowed material progress to become a means of geographical expansion and exploitation. We created spiritual and human symbols for material progress as well. Its divine form is visible in India's rich culture," Singh said. ALSO READ: Rajnath refuses to sign SCO communique over exclusion of Pahalgam attack The defence minister said the 26th anniversary of the Kargil War is being celebrated this year. "On this occasion, we should remember all the heroes, including Captain Manoj Pandey, who made the supreme sacrifice for Mother India. The Indian Army regiment in which Captain Pandey served is called the Gurkha Rifles. The slogan of the regiment is Jai Mahakali, Ayo Gurkhali. Mahakali is the inspiration for bravery in this country," he added.

A posthumous recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration, Captain Pandey, who showed exemplary courage during the Kargil War, studied in the Sainik School in Lucknow. Singh said during the colonial rule, the oppressors who tried to weaken India first targeted its spiritual and cultural symbols and centres, and after independence, it was necessary to rebuild those symbols. "Had we respected our cultural identity, the sense of unity and self-respect within the country would have been strengthened. But unfortunately, this did not happen. After independence, even the reconstruction of the Somnath temple was opposed. And this thinking dominated the country for decades. The result was that the country went into the pit of inferiority complex and forgot to be proud of its heritage," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow said there should be collective efforts to make the Mahakali temple even more grand and divine. "I am ready and willing to help you in every possible way. If I say that this Shri Barhi Kali Ji temple located at Chowk is the centre of Lucknow's cultural and spiritual consciousness, it will not be an exaggeration. The temple was there even when Lucknow did not exist and today, when Lucknow is taking a new shape, it still exists as an inspiration for all of us," he said. The senior BJP leader said prominent Hindi writer Amritlal Nagar was engaged in the service of the goddess throughout his life and such is the glory of this temple that once he came here, he became a part of this place.