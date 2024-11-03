Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India is growing, but it wants to grow with world: Jaishankar in Australia

India is growing, but it wants to grow with world: Jaishankar in Australia

Jaishankar arrived here earlier in the day on the first leg of his two-nation tour which will also take him to Singapore

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Brisbane
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India, which is on the path of growth, wants to grow with the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, stressing that there is genuine goodwill and desire among nations to work with India.

Jaishankar arrived here earlier in the day on the first leg of his two-nation tour which will also take him to Singapore.

"Namaste Australia! Landed in Brisbane today. Look forward to productive engagements over the next few days to take forward the India-Australia Dosti," he posted on X.

Addressing the Indian community here, Jaishankar said: "India will grow. India is growing, but India wants to grow with the world."  When India looks at the world, it sees opportunities, he said.

"We are optimistic. There may be problems, but overall, we think the world has goodwill and a desire to work with India. We see a sentiment overall in the world for India to succeed and it's important we harness that sentiment," Jaishankar said.

He mentioned that there are numerous opportunities for global cooperation in the fields of education and research.

More From This Section

IAF's Sarang helicopter display team leaves for Bahrain Int'l Air Show

How biscuits played a key role in Srinagar anti-terror operations

Terrorists hurl grenades at TRC and Sunday market in J&K's Srinagar

India-US ties most important globally for future: Democratic leader Makhija

BSF apprehends 5 Bangladeshis; seizes several contrabands in Tripura

"The image today of Indians abroad, the image of being well educated, of being personally responsible, the work ethic, the family-centric nature of our lives. I think the combination of all of this today makes us very, very attractive in the global workplace," he said.

"And I think it's important that that brand is developed, that those skills are nurtured...And again, I emphasise that this era, you know, this era of AI, of electric mobility, of chips, this will require a global workforce," he added.

During his visit, Jaishankar will inaugurate India's fourth consulate in Australia in Brisbane.

He will also co-chair the 15th Foreign Ministers' Framework Dialogue (FMFD) with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Canberra.

He will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session of the 2nd Raisina Down Under to be held in the Australian Parliament House.

He is also scheduled to have interactions with Australian leadership, parliamentarians, the business community, media and think tanks.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Friendships not exclusive, especially in multi-polar world: EAM Jaishankar

Some friends may also be more complicated than others, says EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar to visit Australia, S'pore from Nov 3-8; to attend Asean event

Jaishankar, Thai counterpart discusses bilateral ties, mutual cooperation

EAM stresses need for 'whole of govt' approach to national security

Topics :S JaishankarExternal Affairs Ministry

First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story