India, Japan joint exercise 'Dharma Guardian' to be held from Feb 24-Mar 9

The 7th edition of Joint Military Exercise Dharma Guardian 2026 between India and Japan will be conducted at Chaubattia, Uttarakhand, from 24 February to 9 March 2026, the Indian army said in a post on X on Monday.

The exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the two forces while undertaking joint urban warfare and counter-terrorism operations.

Over the two weeks, troops will refine joint planning, synchronise tactical drills and practise specialised combat skills.

Key activities of the Exercise include establishing a Temporary Operating Base, developing an ISR grid, mobile check posts, cordon and search operations, heliborne missions and house intervention drills.