India joins UN committee of experts on big data for official statistics

India has joined the UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics (UN-CEBD), which underscores the country's growing stature in the global statistical community and highlights its commitment to leveraging data and technology for informed decision-making.

The UN-CEBD was created to further investigate the benefits and challenges of Big Data, including the potential for monitoring and reporting on sustainable development goals. As part of the committee, India will contribute to shaping global standards and practices in harnessing Big Data and data science for official statistical purposes, the statement by Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI) said.

India's active engagement in the Committee of Experts will highlight its pioneering initiatives, including the establishment of the Data Innovation Lab and exploration of alternate data sources such as satellite imagery and machine learning for policy making.

This membership is a strategic opportunity for India to align its domestic advancements in Big Data and data science with international goals, showcasing the country's capability to lead transformative initiatives in the data domain.

Big Data and advanced data science techniques have the potential to revolutionise the production and dissemination of official statistics.

By integrating non-traditional data sources such as IoT, satellite imagery, and private sector data streams, India aims to modernize its statistical processes, enhance the accuracy of estimates, and enable the timely availability of critical data for policy formulation and governance.

This engagement will also complement India's ongoing efforts to streamline statistical production and drive innovation in data collection, processing, and analysis to reduce the time lag in data availability, the statement said.

It will also improve decision-making and provide policymakers with real-time insights for evidence-based decisions, addressing key socio-economic challenges.