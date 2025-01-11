MoS Margherita to visit Philippines, Palau, Micronesia from Jan 14-21

The Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, will visit the Philippines, the Republic of Palau, and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) from January 14 to 21, as per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

According to the MEA, during his visit to the Philippines on January 14, Margherita will meet with the Philippine leadership and will pay floral tributes at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Centre for Peace Education, Miriam College in Manila. He will also engage with the Indian diaspora in the country.

This visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines bilateral relations, the MEA stated.

On January 16, at the invitation of the Government of the Republic of Palau, Margherita will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Surangel Whipps Jr. and will also meet with Palau's leadership to discuss development projects undertaken by India in the country. This marks Whipps Jr.'s second term as the president of the Republic of Palau.

On January 18, Margherita will travel to the Federated States of Micronesia for the first-ever ministerial-level visit from India and will hold meetings with the leadership of FSM.

Following the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, in May 2023, Margherita's visit to Palau and FSM will continue India's engagement with the leadership of Pacific Island Countries (PICs), the MEA said in the statement.

"The visit of MOS (PM) to the region is expected to further strengthen and deepen India's traditionally close partnership with the Philippines, Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) as part of India's Act East Policy and our vision of the Indo-Pacific," the statement read.