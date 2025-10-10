Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Korea to explore joint initiatives in electronics and EV components

India, Korea to explore joint initiatives in electronics and EV components

It was discussed between the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada and his Korean counterpart Yeo Han-Koo

South Korea flag
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers' Meeting (TIMM) in Gqeberha, South Africa. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India and Korea have agreed to explore joint initiatives in electronics and electric vehicle (EV) components, and digital supply chains, the commerce ministry said on Friday.

It was discussed between the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada and his Korean counterpart Yeo Han-Koo.

"In discussions...the focus areas included collaboration in manufacturing, digital technologies and clean technologies. The two sides agreed to explore joint initiatives in electronics, EV components, and trusted digital supply chains," it said.

He also held bilateral meetings with ministers from Japan, South Africa, the Netherlands and discussed ways to boost trade and investments.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G20 Trade and Investment Ministers' Meeting (TIMM) in Gqeberha, South Africa.

In the discussions on the WTO (World Trade Organisation), Prasada called for the restoration of a fully functional, two-tier dispute settlement system with an operational appellate body.

He also emphasised on the mandate for a permanent solution on public stockholding for food security, noting the importance of affordable access to food.

"India also highlighted policy space for development and adequate transition periods for developing members," it said.

The G20 is the forum for international economic cooperation.

It comprises 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union. G20 members account for around 85 per cent of global GDP, over 75 per cent of world trade, and roughly two-thirds of the world's population.

The African Union became a member of the G-20 during India's Presidency of the group in 2023.

The forum was established in 1999 after the Asian financial crisis and was elevated to Leaders' level in 2009 to strengthen coordination on growth, stability and global challenges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New Delhi upgrades status of technical mission in Kabul to embassy

India, Aus collaborating on sonar tech; talks on for quantum, AI: Rajnath

Afghan FM Muttaqi meets Jaishankar; says 'India has always stood by us'

India to reopen embassy in Kabul, deepen engagement with Afghanistan

US Ambassador Sergio Gor, deputy secretary Rigas begin 6-day visit to India

Topics :IndiaIndia-South KoreaElectronicsElectric Vehicles

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story