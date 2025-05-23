India leads capacity building initiative on digital transformation in Brics

India on Friday hosted a Virtual Capacity Building Session on Digital Transformation in BRICS, organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) through the National Communications Academy, Technology (NCA-T) in Ghaziabad, according to an official release from the Ministry of Communication.

Convened under the BRICS ICT Working Group, the event brought together digital thought leaders from across the BRICS nations to explore shared challenges, best practices, and chart a path forward for robust ICT cooperation among the group countries.

The session was inaugurated by Daniel Cavalcanti, BRICS Chair, and Atul Sinha, Director General of NCA-T, India.

Cavalcanti commended India for hosting the session and highlighted the event's role in advancing cooperation, focusing on mobile security, cyber resilience, digital infrastructure, and digital twin.

Atul Sinha emphasized on capacity building through collaboration, co-creating scalable, secure technologies, and fostering partnerships to empower citizens across BRICS nations. There were four thematic sessions addressing pressing challenges and opportunities in the digital domain.

During the event, in session 1, India showcased its flagship Sanchar Saathi initiative aimed at protecting mobile users from fraud, enhancing transparency, and ensuring equitable access to mobile services. The session underscored the importance of citizen-centric regulatory frameworks that foster trust and inclusivity in digital communications.

Also Read

In the session 2, India and Brazil led presentations on their national approaches to cyber resilience. The discussion emphasised preparedness, rapid response, and cross-border cooperation to counter cyber threats.

Session 3 focused on building secure, inclusive, and interoperable platforms. India presented AADHAAR as a foundational DPI that has revolutionised public service delivery through identity-based digital inclusion. China also shared insights on its digital infrastructure journey. The session highlighted DPI as a transformative tool for governance efficiency and service outreach.

In the session 4, India introduced its ambitious Sangam Digital Twin initiative, aimed at using AI-native, federated platforms to enable scenario-based infrastructure planning and real-time governance solutions. China also shared its experiences with Digital Twin technology. The discussion showcased the use of predictive simulations and data-driven governance as game-changers for public infrastructure management.

In the closing remarks, Avinash Agarwal, Deputy Director General, International Relations Division, DoT, India and the BRICS Chair, Daniel Cavalcanti, reaffirmed the commitment of BRICS nations to mutual learning and collaborative digital development.

The sessions provided a robust platform for sharing national success stories, identifying scalable solutions, and laying the groundwork for future digital cooperation. The outcomes are expected to bolster strategic alliances and foster resilient, inclusive, and future-ready digital societies across BRICS.