India to push FATF to put Pakistan back in grey list at next review

India will submit a dossier at the upcoming Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, demanding that Pakistan be reclassified under the so-called grey list, a government official said, requesting anonymity.

“India will highlight many commissions and omissions by Pakistan such as the restitution of money, hosting terrorists, and buying equipment with development funding. Pakistan has also failed to pass promised laws, such as the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020. It should be sent back to the grey list by FATF,” the official said.

The global watchdog places countries on the grey list when it identifies strategic deficiencies, such as weak anti-money laundering (AML) frameworks and failure to combat terror financing. Being grey-listed could lead to reduced foreign investment, higher borrowing costs, and stricter financial scrutiny by other countries.

ALSO READ: Defence stock rally spells relief for dedicated mutual fund schemes Pakistan was removed from the grey list in 2022 after it showed progress in addressing gaps in its AML and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) frameworks.

Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, India has stepped up actions against Pakistan on both military and economic fronts. However, the official clarified that the government does not foresee a “big additional demand” for defence spending in the current fiscal year. “The defence ministry has granted emergency purchasing powers to the armed forces. The strategic requirements of the country will never be left wanting,” the official added.

India will also oppose Pakistan’s upcoming loan proposal at the World Bank. “As long as Pakistan doesn’t take any action, we will raise our voice,” the official said.

India had earlier opposed a fresh lending proposal for Pakistan at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board meeting on 9 May. However, the Fund approved the $1 billion loan, holding that Pakistan had met all technical conditions.

The official said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had raised the matter with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva prior to the 9 May meeting, urging her not to take up the loan proposal in view of the ongoing border tensions between the two countries. “However, India was informed that Pakistan qualifies the technical conditions, and it is up to the members to take a final call,” the official said.

According to sources, Pakistan spends, on average, around 18 per cent of its general budget on “defence affairs and services” — significantly higher than the 10–14 per cent average among conflict-affected countries. Moreover, Pakistan’s arms imports increased dramatically from 1980 to 2023 — by over 20 per cent on average in years when it received IMF disbursements, compared to years when it did not.