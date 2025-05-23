India slams Pakistan at UNSC over decades of Islamabad-backed terror

India on Friday slammed Pakistan at the UN Security Council, saying it has experienced decades of Pakistani sponsored terrorist attacks ranging from the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to barbaric mass murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam last month.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish made these comments while delivering a statement at the UN Security Council Open Debate.

I am constrained to respond to the baseless allegations of the representative of Pakistan on a number of issues, Harish said in his statement at the debate on the theme 'Addressing emerging threats, ensuring safety of civilians, humanitarian and UN Personnel, journalists and media professionals and enhancing accountability mechanisms' under the agenda item Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict.

India has experienced decades of Pakistani sponsored terrorist attacks across our borders. This has ranged from the horrific 26/11 attack on the city of Mumbai to the barbaric mass murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025.

The victims of Pakistani terrorism have been predominantly civilians, since its objective has been to attack our prosperity, progress and morale. For such a nation to even participate in a discussion on protection of civilians is an affront to the international community, he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

Also Read

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.