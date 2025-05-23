Bangladesh's interim leader Md Yunus mulls resignation: What we know so far

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government and Nobel laureate, is reportedly considering resigning from his post, citing mounting political unrest and the failure of parties to forge a consensus. According to BBC Bangla and local media reports Yunus voiced his intention during closed-door discussions with his advisory council and political allies.

Here is what is known so far.

Who is Muhammad Yunus?

Muhammad Yunus , a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, rose to international fame for pioneering microcredit through the Grameen Bank he founded. However, his recent role as Chief Adviser (effectively the head of the interim government) in Bangladesh is less about finance and more about navigating the country through one of its most volatile political transitions.

He assumed office following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ’s Awami League regime in August 2024, a move that came after massive student-led protests. The military, despite being deployed during the unrest, were not able to crack down on protestors. Instead, they facilitated Hasina’s safe exit.

Why was Yunus chosen to lead Bangladesh?

Muhammad Yunus has been serving as interim leader since August 2024. The unrest, led by groups like Students Against Discrimination (SAD), now central to the National Citizen Party (NCP), called for a neutral figure to clean up corruption and fix the electoral system.

Yunus, globally respected and considered politically independent, was backed by the military and civil society as a consensus choice to lead a transitional government until a proper election could take place.

Why is Yunus considering resignation now?

Reports from BBC Bangla, AFP, and The Daily Star suggest Yunus is deeply frustrated by the increasing polarisation, lack of consensus among political parties, and growing protests against his advisory council. He expressed these concerns during a late-night meeting at the state guest house Jamuna, attended by key figures from the NCP including Nahid Islam, Mahfuj Alam, and Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.

“I won’t be able to work unless the political parties can reach a common ground,” Yunus reportedly told NCP leader.

According to Nahid Islam, Yunus feels "held hostage" by relentless protests and factional demands, and is disheartened by aspersions cast on his government's neutrality and performance. Multiple political parties are now demanding the dismissal of some of his advisers, alleging they are aligned with specific groups such as the NCP, raising questions about the impartiality of his administration.

What are Bangladeshi political parties demanding?

Tensions have surged in recent weeks. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is demanding:

Elections to be held by December 2025, not 2026 as proposed.

A downsized advisory council with the removal of advisers like Mahfuj Alam and Asif Mahmud Shojib.

Removal of National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman.

A complete reconstitution of the Election Commission, which it accuses of bias.

At the same time, the NCP, once a strong supporter of Yunus, also protested against the current EC and demanded the resignation of key advisers like Salehuddin Ahmed (Finance), Asif Nazrul (Law), and Wahiduddin Mahmud (Planning). Jamaat-e-Islami and others have backed calls for institutional reforms and trial of former Awami League leaders.

Military pressure mounts on Yunus

Another significant development is the apparent shift in military support. On Wednesday, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman reportedly said that elections must be held by December 2025 to restore civilian governance. “This is only possible through an elected government, not by unelected decision-makers,” he said, according to military sources cited by The Daily Star.

NCP leaders, advisers urge Yunus to remain in power

At a Thursday morning advisory council meeting, Yunus reportedly voiced his desire to step down and address the nation. Advisers urged him to take a few days to reflect before making a final decision. Later that evening, he repeated his concerns during a meeting with NCP leaders. Despite attempts to reassure him, he returned to Jamuna unconvinced, with speculation intensifying on social media.

Nahid Islam, in his BBC Bangla interview, indicated that Yunus feels powerless amid political infighting and no longer confident in his ability to lead reforms. However, NCP leaders continue to urge him to stay on, citing the importance of unity and national stability.