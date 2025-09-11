India, Mauritius ink deals to boost cooperation across healthcare, energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held widespread discussions with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Both countries agreed to boost cooperation in various areas, including education, health and energy. During the meeting, India and Mauritius inked seven memorandum of understanding (MoUs) across different sectors.

While talking to the reporters, Modi said, "India has always supported decolonisation and full recognition of Mauritius's sovereignty and has stood firmly with Mauritius in this. It is a matter of pride for India to be a trusted and primary partner in Mauritius' development."

ALSO READ: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Varanasi, host Mauritius PM Ramgoolam today The PM said that the two countries have decided on a special economic package, keeping in mind the needs and priorities of Mauritius. "It will strengthen infrastructure, create new employment opportunities and strengthen health facilities," he added.

Stating that India has accompanied Mauritius in its growth journey, Ramgoolam said, "We have benefited from India's generous assistance and expertise in key sectors of national development, including but not limited to health, education, capacity building, renewable energy, infrastructure, and maritime security. India's timely support continues to make a tangible difference in improving the quality of life of Mauritians." Here are some of the key MoUs signed between the two leaders across different fields: Science and technology cooperation: Between India’s Department of Science & Technology and Mauritius’ Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Research.

Between India’s Department of Science & Technology and Mauritius’ Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Research. Oceanography collaboration: Between CSIR–National Institute of Oceanography (India) and Mauritius Oceanography Institute.

Between CSIR–National Institute of Oceanography (India) and Mauritius Oceanography Institute. Public Service Training: Between Karmayogi Bharat and Mauritius’ Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms

Between Karmayogi Bharat and Mauritius’ Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms Power sector cooperation: MoU in the field of energy and power sector development

MoU in the field of energy and power sector development Grant assistance: Indian support for Phase II of Small Development Projects

Indian support for Phase II of Small Development Projects Hydrography: Renewal of cooperation in hydrographic surveys and related fields

Renewal of cooperation in hydrographic surveys and related fields Space cooperation: For establishing a Telemetry, Tracking & Telecommunications Station for satellites and launch vehicles, and collaboration in space research, science, and applications. Energy cooperation India and Mauritius agreed to advance the government-to-government proposal for setting up a 17.5 megawatt (MW) floating solar PV project at Tamarind Falls. A team from NTPC Ltd will soon visit Mauritius to finalise an agreement with the Central Electricity Board (CEB).

Highlighting energy security as a key pillar of bilateral ties, PM Modi said, India is also supporting Mauritius in its energy transition by providing 100 electric buses, of which 10 have already been delivered. Training and education Referring to his March visit to Mauritius, where it was agreed to train 500 civil servants, Modi noted that over 5,000 Mauritian citizens have already received training in India. He announced the establishment of a new Directorate of Science and Technology in Mauritius and the launch of Mission Karmayogi training modules in the country. Agreements were also signed between IIT Madras, the Indian Institute of Plantation Management, and the University of Mauritius, which Modi said would take cooperation in research, education, and innovation to new heights.

Hydrography and maritime security India and Mauritius signed a fresh five-year agreement on hydrography cooperation, which includes joint surveys of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), collaboration in navigation, charts, and hydrographic data. Reaffirming India’s commitment to regional stability, Modi said, “A free, open, secure, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean is our common priority. India is fully committed to strengthening the security and maritime capacity of Mauritius’s EEZ. We have always stood as the first responder and a security provider in the Indian Ocean region.” PM Modi also highlighted refitting of the Mauritius Coast Guard ship and training 120 Mauritian officers in the country.