Foreign Secy assured safe return of 1,000 Indians stuck in Nepal: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said he has spoken to India's foreign secretary about the violence in Nepal and he has assured the safe return of around 1,000 Indian citizens stranded in the neighbouring country.

He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Congress party's 10-day training camp organised here. Nepal descended into chaos after deadly anti-government demonstrations rocked capital Kathmandu and other cities of the Himalayan nation this week, forcing Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday.

Kharge said, "The government should protect the Indian tourists who are stranded in Nepal. Many people are at the airport, many are on roads and in hotels. I spoke to the foreign secretary yesterday, and he said that around 1,000 Indians stranded there will be brought back soon." At least 25 people, including three policemen, were killed during the violent anti-government protests led by the 'Gen Z' group in the last two days in Nepal. The Nepal Army on Wednesday imposed nationwide restrictive orders followed by a curfew to quell possible violence under the guise of protests.