Govt cautions Indian nationals after 'forced deployment' in Russian army

“We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army. The government has on several occasions over the past year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly,” MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. He added that the ministry had also taken up the matter with Russian authorities in both Delhi and Moscow, urging them to end this practice.

The ministry further advised Indian nationals to “stay away from any offers to join the Russian army as this is a course fraught with danger”.

Ongoing efforts to trace missing Indians

Earlier this year, the families of three other missing Indians -- Jagdeep Kumar from Jalandhar, and Ajay Yadav and Azamuddin Khan from Uttar Pradesh -- travelled to Russia in search of their relatives, who have been unaccounted for in the conflict for two years.

Following their visit, senior MEA officials said that 18 Indians remained missing and efforts were continuing to trace their whereabouts.

Last year, the Russian Embassy had issued a statement denying that it admitted Indians into its armed forces. This assurance followed a discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during Modi’s visit to Moscow in July 2024. The external affairs ministry has repeatedly issued warnings and advisories to caution Indian citizens against falling victim to such deceptive offers.