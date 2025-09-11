Taiwan detects 14 Chinese aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels near territory

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) recorded the presence of 14 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around its territory on Thursday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, MND said that these were detected up until 6 AM ( UTC +8).

It further reported that 14 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

"14 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded", it wrote on X.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.