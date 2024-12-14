Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India may renegotiate DTAA with Switzerland over EFTA trade pact: MEA

India may renegotiate DTAA with Switzerland over EFTA trade pact: MEA

Remarks by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came after the Swiss government suspended the most favoured nation status (MFN) clause in the India-Switzerland Double Taxation A

Switzerland flag
India and the EFTA member states of Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein sealed a free trade deal in March. Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2024 | 6:48 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India on Friday said its double taxation treaty with Switzerland may require renegotiation in view of its trade pact with the member states of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

The remarks by the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) came after the Swiss government suspended the most favoured nation status (MFN) clause in the India-Switzerland Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA).

"My understanding is that with Switzerland, because of EFTA, the double taxation treaty that we have; it's going to be renegotiated. That is one aspect of it," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He was responding to a question on the issue at his weekly media briefing.

India and the EFTA member states of Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Liechtenstein sealed a free trade deal in March. Under the mega trade deal, the four European countries are looking at making an investment of USD 100 billion in India over the next 15 years.

The trade pact is yet to come into force.

More From This Section

Indian Navy to commission survey ship INS Nirdeshak at Vizag on Dec 18

No untoward activity from Pak side since deploying anti-drone system: BSF

Trump's immigration crackdown: Nearly 18,000 Indians at risk of deportation

Govt recommends prosecution in online job scams, urges website blocks

China claims it's creating 'super' fighter pilots using ancient exercise

In a statement, the Swiss Finance Department announced suspension of the application of the MFN clause of the protocol to the agreement between the Swiss Confederation and the Republic of India for the avoidance of double taxation with respect to taxes on income.

Switzerland cited a 2023 ruling by the Indian Supreme Court in a case relating to Vevey-headquartered Nestle for its decision to withdraw the MFN status.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India-UAE 'model' relationship to expand energy, trade ties: Jaishankar

India Post, MEA sign pact for 600 new Passport Seva Kendras at POs: Scindia

India has evacuated all nationals who wished to return from Syria: MEA

Indian forces reach all patrolling points in Depsang, Ladakh: Jaishankar

PM Modi discusses India-Middle East-Europe corridor with UAE dy PM: MEA

Topics :Ministry of External AffairsExternal Affairs MinistrySwitzerlandIndia-Switzerland

First Published: Dec 14 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story