Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Navy to commission survey ship INS Nirdeshak at Vizag on Dec 18

Indian Navy to commission survey ship INS Nirdeshak at Vizag on Dec 18

The ceremony will be hosted by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and attended by distinguished guests, including senior naval officials and GRSE representatives

INS Vaghsheer, the sixth Scorpene (Kalvari-class) submarine, sails out for its sea trials. It is likely to be handed over to the Navy soon
'Nirdeshak', the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, is designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid in navigation and support maritime operations. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Indian Navy's latest survey ship -- INS Nirdeshak -- that boasts over "80 per cent indigenous content", reaffirming the naval force's focus towards Aatmanirbharta, is all set to be commissioned at Visakhapatnam on December 18, a senior official said on Friday.

The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

"The Indian Navy is all set to commission its latest survey ship 'Nirdeshak' at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, on December 18," a Navy spokesperson said.

The ceremony will be hosted by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command and attended by distinguished guests, including senior naval officials and GRSE representatives.

The ship, built at GRSE Kolkata, boasts over 80 per cent indigenous content, reaffirming India's expertise in ship design and construction and the Indian Navy's focus towards 'Aatmanirbharta', he said.

The 110-meter-long vessel, with a displacement of approximately 3,800 tonnes, is powered by two diesel engines and is equipped with state-of-the-art hydrographic and oceanographic survey equipment.

More From This Section

India has evacuated all nationals who wished to return from Syria: MEA

No untoward activity from Pak side since deploying anti-drone system: BSF

Trump's immigration crackdown: Nearly 18,000 Indians at risk of deportation

Govt recommends prosecution in online job scams, urges website blocks

Indian forces reach all patrolling points in Depsang, Ladakh: Jaishankar

'Nirdeshak', the second ship of the Survey Vessel (Large) Project, is designed to conduct hydrographic surveys, aid in navigation and support maritime operations.

It represents the reincarnation of the erstwhile 'Nirdeshak', which served the Indian Navy with distinction for 32 years until its decommissioning on December 19, 2014, the spokesperson said.

"With an endurance of over 25 days at sea and a top speed exceeding 18 knots, INS Nirdeshak is set to enhance India's maritime capabilities. It will play a pivotal role in mapping the nation's waters and strengthening India's strategic presence in the Indian Ocean Region through its foreign cooperation surveys," he added.

The Navy also unveiled the crest of the INS Nirdeshak -- 'the Pathfinder of the Seas' which symbolises the virtues of India's maritime sovereignty and technological prowess.

At its heart, lies the proud symbol of nation's territorial integrity serving as the backdrop to a hydrographic survey ship cutting through waves, harnessing the advanced satellite-based navigation and communication systems, and state-of-the-art sub-surface sensors to chart the underwater terrain with precision, the Navy said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian Navy to start 2025 by inducting last Scorpene sub, new stealth ship

India's 2024 missile breakthroughs: Game-changing tech boosts defence might

Rajnath Singh attends commissioning ceremony of INS Tushil in Russia

INS Tushil 'among world's most advanced': How it'll boost Indian Navy power

Indian arms makers in Top 100 log $6.7-bn 2023 revenue, up 6%: Sipri

Topics :Indian NavyINS ViraatNaval Warship

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story