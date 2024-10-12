India on its way to self-sufficiency in defence: Union minister Sanjay Seth

Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Saturday said India is on the way to achieve self-sufficiency in defence.

He was here at Punjab Regimental Centre (PRC), Jharkhand's only garrison town, some 45 km from the state capital Ranchi.

"India is taking rapid strides in the field of Defence and will become self-sufficient soon," Seth, Union Minister of State for Defence, said after participating in the annual ritual of worshipping arms and ammunition during Dussehra at Punjab Regimental Centre.

Seth arrived at the centre this morning which is one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army.