Armed forces must ensure they are fully prepared: Rajnath Singh on Dussehra

In light of the present situation, the potential for any action from neighboring countries cannot be dismissed, and the armed forces must ensure that they are fully prepared, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Saturday. Singh said this after performing 'Shastra Puja' at Sukna Cantonment in Darjeeling on the occassion of Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra and celebrated the festival with Army soldiers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Addressing to soldiers, he said ever since he took over the responsibility of the Defence Ministry, he has always stressed on the fact that whatever may be the global scenario, they should not leave any stone unturned in preparedness.

"We have to always remain pro-actively prepared for any situation and with every option. It is the need of the hour and we have to be remain alert," he said.

On performing Shashtra Puja, he said that worshipping any object is a clear indication that it will be used with full force when needed. This ceremony signifies vigilance and responsibility towards national security.

"We have never waged war against any country motivated by hatred or contempt. These are the values of Indians, which we have inherited. But incase of any threat to our interests, then I want to make it clear here that we will not hesitate from taking any big step, and this is my assurance to the country," he said.

On Friday, Sigh addressed the Army Commanders' Conference of 2024 via video conference from the Sukna Cantt in Darjeeling.

More From This Section

Earlier, he was scheduled to arrive at Gangtok to attended the conference but due to bad weather, his flight returned to Siliguri, where he addressed the conference via video conference from Sukna Cantt.

During the conference, the challenges and suggestions related to border security were discussed in details.

The meeting took stock of the sensitive situation along the LAC, especially in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh where India and China have been getting engaged in stand-offs and face-offs on a regular basis.

The conference is being held in two phases. The first phase runs from October 10-11, 2024, in Gangtok, while the second phase is scheduled for October 28-29, 2024, in Delhi.