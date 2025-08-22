Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India extends airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft until September 2025

India extends airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft until September 2025

The move comes a day after Pakistan announced a similar extension of its airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights
India first announced closure of civilian airways on May 1 at the start of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and has subsequently renewed it at regular intervals.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India on Friday issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) extending the closure of its airspace to Pakistani aircraft, including those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines, as well as military flights. The restriction is set to remain in place until September 23, reported Hindustan Times.
 
A  NOTAM is an official communication issued by aviation authorities to inform pilots and aviation personnel about temporary or urgent changes that may affect flight safety or operations.
 
The move comes a day after Pakistan announced a similar extension of its airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft, also until September 23.
 
"All aircraft operated by Indian airlines will not be allowed to use Pakistani airspace. The ban also remains in place for military and civilian aircraft that are Indian-owned or leased," the Pakistan Airports Authority said, as quoted by NDTV. 
 
The two countries have maintained reciprocal airspace bans since tensions escalated following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025.
 
India first announced closure of civilian airways on May 1 at the start of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and has subsequently renewed it at regular intervals. The most recent NOTAM was issued on July 23 for Pakistani aircraft and was set to expire on August 23.
 
During the last extension, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, "it reflects continued strategic considerations and is in line with prevailing security protocols. Stay tuned for further updates," Union MoS Mohol said in a post on X.
 
In addition to the airspace restrictions, India undertook several diplomatic measures against Pakistan and launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi, Prez Putin among 20 world leaders to attend SCO summit: China

Indian envoy, US lawmakers discuss trade, energy security amid tariff row

No USAID funds used for voter turnout in India, govt tells Rajya Sabha

Russia's Indian Ocean presence not significant, limited to exercises: MEA

Premium

Datanomics: Diplomatic thaw expected to bolster India-China ties

Topics :India Pakistan relationsAirspaceBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story