India extends airspace ban on Pakistani aircraft until September 2025

India on Friday issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) extending the closure of its airspace to Pakistani aircraft, including those operated, owned, or leased by Pakistani airlines, as well as military flights. The restriction is set to remain in place until September 23, reported Hindustan Times.

A NOTAM is an official communication issued by aviation authorities to inform pilots and aviation personnel about temporary or urgent changes that may affect flight safety or operations.

The move comes a day after Pakistan announced a similar extension of its airspace restrictions on Indian aircraft, also until September 23.

"All aircraft operated by Indian airlines will not be allowed to use Pakistani airspace. The ban also remains in place for military and civilian aircraft that are Indian-owned or leased," the Pakistan Airports Authority said, as quoted by NDTV.

The two countries have maintained reciprocal airspace bans since tensions escalated following the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April 2025. India first announced closure of civilian airways on May 1 at the start of tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and has subsequently renewed it at regular intervals. The most recent NOTAM was issued on July 23 for Pakistani aircraft and was set to expire on August 23. During the last extension, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, "it reflects continued strategic considerations and is in line with prevailing security protocols. Stay tuned for further updates," Union MoS Mohol said in a post on X.