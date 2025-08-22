Indian envoy, US lawmakers discuss trade, energy security amid tariff row

Indian envoy Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Friday discussed mutually beneficial trade engagement and energy security with US lawmakers amid tariff tensions between Washington and New Delhi.

The Indian ambassador met Senator Bill Hagerty and thanked him for consistent and strong support to the India-US partnership.

Briefed him on continuing bilateral discussions for fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade engagement, the Indian envoy posted on social media.

He also shared perspectives on India's energy security and the growing trade between India and the US in hydrocarbons with Senator Hagerty.

Kwatra also held a productive conversation with Congressman Greg Landsman and briefed him on developments in bilateral trade engagement.

Briefed him on recent developments in bilateral trade engagement and energy security, and the growing hydrocarbon partnership between our countries, he posted on social media. Earlier, Kwatra met with Rep Josh Gottheimer, Ranking Member of the National Security Agency & Cyber Subcommittee, House Intelligence Committee, and discussed two-way trade in oil and gas and mutually beneficial trade ties. Shared updates on the latest developments in bilateral energy cooperation, including two-way trade in oil and gas and balanced, fair and mutually beneficial trade ties, Kwatra posted on social media on Thursday. Kwatra has met with 16 US lawmakers since August 9, as revealed by his social media posts.