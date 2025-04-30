Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India briefs UNSC's non-permanent members on Pahalgam terror attack

India briefs UNSC's non-permanent members on Pahalgam terror attack

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from seven non-permanent member nations of the UN Security Council

United Nations Security Council
The non-permanent members are elected by the UN General Assembly for two-year terms, and their membership rotates. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
India on Wednesday reached out to Denmark in line with its diplomatic overdrive to apprise the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council about the brutal Pahalgam terror attack with cross-border linkages.

Jaishankar held a phone conversation with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Wednesday and is understood to have conveyed to him India's resolve to bring the perpetrators of the April 22 attack to justice.

"Spoke with FM @larsloekke of Denmark. Appreciate his support and solidarity over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Also exchanged views about our bilateral cooperation," he wrote on X.

Jaishankar's phone conversations with foreign ministers of the non-permanent member nations of the UN Security Council assumes significance as Pakistan is also a member of the influential UN body for the 2025-26 period.

The external affairs minister held conversations with his counterparts from Algeria, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Slovenia, Sierra Leone and Somalia on Tuesday.

Citing "cross-border linkages" to the horrific attack, India has promised severe punishment to those involved in the strike.

In its April 25 statement on the attack, the UNSC condemned the terror attack in the "strongest terms" and reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the "most serious" threats to international peace and security.

However the statement was seen as "inadequate".

In the last few days, India reached out to various world capitals apprising the nations about the "cross border" links to the terror attack.

Several world leaders including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the attack.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, US Vice President J D Vance, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also spoke to Modi.

Jaishankar's phone calls with his counterparts from the non-permanent members of the UNSC comes as India mulls options to respond to the terror attack.

On Sunday, Modi said the "perpetrators and conspirators" of the Pahalgam attack will be "served with the harshest response".

"The whole world stands with 140 crore Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will get justice, and justice will be done," Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address.

"The perpetrators and conspirators of this attack will be served with the harshest response," he said.

On Tuesday, Modi asserted that the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam attack.

He said this while chairing a meeting that was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services.

Modi affirmed that it is the national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, government sources said.

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

