Top 9 countries with most nuclear weapons in 2025; Check India's rank

The world is currently witnessing a precarious situation due to the drastic rise in nuclear weapons amid soaring global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, India and Pakistan’s recent tussle and various other ongoing political and geopolitical tensions. Such conflicts have eventually triggered the growth of nuclear weapons in some parts of the globe.

Although the rise of nuclear weapons globally dates back to the Cold War, the growth of nuclear weapons reduced in following years, however still the total number of nuclear-armed countries remains precariously high.

According to a recent study by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS,) the nine nuclear-armed countries cumulatively possess about 12,331 nuclear weapons as of early 2025.

The United States and Russia, who were the dominant superpowers during the Cold War, have retained their reign by possessing about 88% of the total nuclear weapons globally. They also own 84% of the warheads that are available for military purposes. However, they are now gradually lowering their stockpiles by dismantling old and retarted weapons.

Meanwhile, few other countries like China, India, and Pakistan are growing their number of nuclear warheads in face of soaring regional tensions and national security issues.

While, many other nuclear-armed countries currently aren’t retaining or progressing over a few hundred nuclear weapons. However, the number of nuclear-warheads still possess a challenge for world order, global peace and regional security.

Here is list of top 9 countries which boasts of most nuclear weapons in 2025:

Russia – 5,449 weapons

United States – 5,277 weapons

China – 600 weapons

France – 290 weapons

United Kingdom – 225 weapons

India – 180 weapons

Pakistan – 170 weapons

Israel – 90 weapons

North Korea – 50 weapons

Thus, these nine countries cumulatively possess all the nuclear weapons across the globe. Interestingly, India and Pakistan rank consecutively with India securing 6th and Pakistan ranking at 7th in this list. Both of them are still boosting their nuclear weapons to amp up their defense prowess, especially at a time when bilateral relations have tensed amid the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which has been historically a bone of contention between the two countries.