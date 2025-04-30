Ten terrorists killed in Balochistan by Pakistan's security forces

Pakistan's security forces have killed 10 terrorists in two separate incidents in the country's restive Balochistan province, authorities said.

The terrorists were killed in the Kech and Ziarat districts during a fresh crackdown against militant elements in the province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the terrorists were killed during separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the districts. The operation was launched based on intelligence about the presence of militants in the area.

As per details, three terrorists were killed during an operation near Turbat in Kech district. The operation was launched based on intelligence about the presence of militants in the area.

The ISPR said in a statement that a heavy exchange of fire took place between security forces and armed terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain terrorists, who the ISPR said were involved in numerous attacks against security forces and the killing of civilians.

In a separate incident, security forces killed seven terrorists during an operation conducted on intelligence reports in the Choteer area of Ziarat district.

Officials said the targeted operation took place between the Choteer and Sanjavi areas. Armed militants hiding in the area opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated after taking positions.

Ziarat Deputy Commissioner Zakaullah Durrani confirmed the deaths and said that seven bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Ziarat, by security personnel.