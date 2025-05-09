India-Pak conflict: How anti-tank guided missiles are shaping ground combat

Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) are precision weapons built to destroy heavily armoured targets such as battle tanks. Their long-range capability allows troops to strike without exposing themselves to direct fire.

Modern ATGMs can be launched from a variety of platforms:

Shoulder-fired by infantry

Mounted on tripods or vehicles

Launched from helicopters or drones

Over 130 countries currently operate ATGMs, and they’ve seen extensive use in conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war.

How ATGMs pierce armour: The technology behind the strike

ATGMs use shaped-charge warheads that focus explosive energy in a single direction to penetrate thick armour. More advanced systems feature tandem warheads:

The first charge defeats Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA)

The second charge penetrates the main armour underneath

Many systems also offer top-attack mode, where missiles strike the turret roof—typically the weakest part of a tank.

Why modern ATGMs are so deadly in warfare

Contemporary ATGMs combine four major battlefield advantages:

Extended range: Over 2.5 km for systems like Javelin or Spike

High precision: Advanced seekers target weak spots

Portability: Lightweight, quick deployment by troops

Top-down strikes: Designed to bypass front-facing armour

Can tanks survive an ATGM hit? It depends on the defences

Tanks today deploy multiple defensive technologies, including:

ERA (Explosive Reactive Armour): Plates that explode to neutralise shaped charges

Slat or cage armour: Metal grilles that cause premature detonation

Smoke screens and evasive manoeuvres: To evade targeting

Electronic jamming and decoys: To mislead incoming missiles

APS (Active Protection Systems): Like Israel’s Trophy or Russia’s Afghanit, which track and destroy incoming missiles mid-air

Though no tank is invincible, these layers drastically improve survivability.

Why ATGMs are critical in India’s ground warfare strategy

ATGMs are cost-effective, easy to deploy, and high-impact tools for infantry. They:

Enable foot soldiers to take down tanks

Reduce the need for artillery or air support

Are ideal for both conventional and asymmetric warfare

As such, India is increasing investments not only in ATGM tech, but also in countermeasures and training for troops.

Global combat use: Where ATGMs have made a battlefield impact

ATGMs have played key roles in modern military conflicts, including:

Ukraine: Javelins and NLAWs helped halt Russian tank advances

Syria and Iraq: Rebel groups and non-state actors used ATGMs effectively against mechanised forces

As tanks evolve, so do missiles—keeping the tank-vs-missile arms race alive.