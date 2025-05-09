Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Pak conflict: How anti-tank guided missiles are shaping ground combat

Modern ATGMs can be launched from vehicles, drones, or shoulder-fired, offering long-range precision and top-attack capability for high-impact tank and armour neutralisation

Man-portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile
Man-portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (Photo: DRDO, India)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) are precision weapons built to destroy heavily armoured targets such as battle tanks. Their long-range capability allows troops to strike without exposing themselves to direct fire.
 
Modern ATGMs can be launched from a variety of platforms:
 
  • Shoulder-fired by infantry
  • Mounted on tripods or vehicles
  • Launched from helicopters or drones
  • Over 130 countries currently operate ATGMs, and they’ve seen extensive use in conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war.
 

How ATGMs pierce armour: The technology behind the strike

 
ATGMs use shaped-charge warheads that focus explosive energy in a single direction to penetrate thick armour. More advanced systems feature tandem warheads:
 
  • The first charge defeats Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA)
  • The second charge penetrates the main armour underneath
 
Many systems also offer top-attack mode, where missiles strike the turret roof—typically the weakest part of a tank.
 

Why modern ATGMs are so deadly in warfare

 
Contemporary ATGMs combine four major battlefield advantages:
 
  • Extended range: Over 2.5 km for systems like Javelin or Spike
  • High precision: Advanced seekers target weak spots
  • Portability: Lightweight, quick deployment by troops
  • Top-down strikes: Designed to bypass front-facing armour
 

Can tanks survive an ATGM hit? It depends on the defences

 
Tanks today deploy multiple defensive technologies, including:
 
  • ERA (Explosive Reactive Armour): Plates that explode to neutralise shaped charges
  • Slat or cage armour: Metal grilles that cause premature detonation
  • Smoke screens and evasive manoeuvres: To evade targeting
  • Electronic jamming and decoys: To mislead incoming missiles
  • APS (Active Protection Systems): Like Israel’s Trophy or Russia’s Afghanit, which track and destroy incoming missiles mid-air
 
Though no tank is invincible, these layers drastically improve survivability.

Why ATGMs are critical in India’s ground warfare strategy

 
ATGMs are cost-effective, easy to deploy, and high-impact tools for infantry. They:
 
  • Enable foot soldiers to take down tanks
  • Reduce the need for artillery or air support
  • Are ideal for both conventional and asymmetric warfare
 
As such, India is increasing investments not only in ATGM tech, but also in countermeasures and training for troops.
 

Global combat use: Where ATGMs have made a battlefield impact

 
ATGMs have played key roles in modern military conflicts, including:
 
  • Ukraine: Javelins and NLAWs helped halt Russian tank advances
  • Syria and Iraq: Rebel groups and non-state actors used ATGMs effectively against mechanised forces
As tanks evolve, so do missiles—keeping the tank-vs-missile arms race alive.
First Published: May 09 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

