Op Sindoor: Defence ministry clears 14 territorial army battalions for duty

The Ministry of Defence has issued an order authorising the Chief of the Army Staff to call out officers and enrolled personnel of the Territorial Army for active duty under Rule 33 of the Territorial Army Rule, 1948. The notification comes as tensions with Pakistan escalate and India's launch of Operation Sindoor.

According to the notification dated May 6, 2025, the government has sanctioned 14 out of the existing 32 Infantry Battalions of the Territorial Army. These units may be deployed across various commands, including the Southern, Eastern, Western, Central, Northern, South Western, Andaman and Nicobar, and the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), the ministry notification said.

The embodiment shall be ordered provided the funds are available in the budget or have been made available by re-appropriation of the internal savings in the budget. For units embodied at the behest of Ministries other than the Ministry of Defence, the cost will be debited to the respective Ministries and will not be included in the budget allocation of the Ministry of Defence," the notice added.

This order is backdated to take effect from February 10, 2025, and will remain valid for a period of three years, until February 9, 2028.

The Territorial Army is a part-time reserve force that supports the Indian Army by handling non-combat duties, assisting in emergencies, and maintaining essential services. It enables the Army to focus on frontline operations. The Territorial Army plays a vital role in national defence, disaster relief, and ecological preservation, serving as a critical auxiliary to India's armed forces. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025. The initial strike targeted nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This came in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians.

Accoding to its official website, currently, the Territorial Army comprises around 50,000 personnel, including 65 Departmental units (eg, Railways, IOC, ONGC) and non-departmental infantry and engineer battalions. Specialised units like the ecological task forces work on environmental projects, such as afforestation and the Clean Ganga Mission.