BrahMos project to attract fresh investment of ₹10K cr: UP govt official

The supersonic BrahMos missile project in Lucknow is expected to attract fresh investment of ₹10,000 crore in the next four to five years, according to a senior government official.

The 80-hectare BrahMos plant will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 11, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack last month.

Apart from catering to domestic requirements, the missile will be exported to countries such as the Philippines and Indonesia.

BrahMos Aerospace in Lucknow is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPOM to develop next-generation supersonic missiles.

The project is part of the overarching Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), which spans six nodes in the state — Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Aligarh and Agra. Each node is dedicated to different products: for example, Kanpur will focus on special uniforms and textiles for security personnel, while Aligarh will manufacture drones, small arms and spare parts. While BrahMos Airspace is expected to generate around 5,500 jobs, its ancillary supply chain could create an estimated additional 10,000 employment opportunities in the Lucknow node. “BrahMos plant entails an investment of ₹300 crore. However, the project will spur the setting up of a local supply chain, and attract investment of almost ₹10,000 crore in the next 4-5 years,” a senior UP government official said.

The plant is a flagship project of the UPDIC, and is expected to position UP as a major defence and military hardware manufacturing hub domestically as well as globally. UP chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh reviewed the progress of the BrahMos project recently, before its scheduled commissioning on May 11. Rajnath will also lay the foundation of Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS) facility to be set up by Advanced Material (Defence) Testing Foundation (AMDTF). Additionally, he will inaugurate another defence sector unit of Aerolloy Technologies Limited (ATL), which is a subsidiary of Lucknow-based PTC Industries, specialising in titanium and superalloy components for aerospace and defense applications.