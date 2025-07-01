India, Pakistan exchange lists of prisoners in each other's custody

Pakistan and India on Tuesday exchanged the lists of prisoners in each other's custody, with Islamabad submitting names of 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian detainees, including 53 civilians and 193 fishermen.
The Agreement on Consular Access, 2008 requires both sides to share the lists of prisoners in each other's custody on January 1 and July 1, every year, according to a statement by the Foreign Office.
Pakistan handed over a list of 246 Indian or believed-to-be-Indian prisoners (53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen) to a representative of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, the Foreign Office said.
Today, Pakistan and India exchanged, through diplomatic channels, the lists of prisoners in each other's custody, the FO said.
Simultaneously, India shared a list of 463 Pakistani or believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners (382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen) to a diplomat from the High Commission for Pakistan, New Delhi.
Pakistan has called for the immediate release and repatriation of all those Pakistani prisoners and fishermen who have completed their respective sentences and whose national status stands confirmed.
A request for special consular access has also been made for all believed-to-be-Pakistani prisoners, including the physically- and mentally-challenged prisoners for expeditious confirmation of their national status, the FO said.
The Indian side has also been urged to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian custody, the FO said.
Pakistan will continue its endeavours to ensure the early return of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
