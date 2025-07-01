Jaishankar arrives in DC, set to attend QUAD foreign ministers meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Washington, DC on Monday (local time). Jaishankar is on an official visit to the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, to participate in the next edition of the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFMM), scheduled for July 1, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in a press release.

During the meeting, the leaders will build upon the discussions held during the last QFMM, which took place in Washington, DC on January 21.

In the press release, MEA stated, "They will exchange views on regional and global developments, particularly those concerning the Indo-Pacific, and review the progress made on various QUAD initiatives in the run-up to the QUAD Leaders' Summit, which India will host. The Ministers are also expected to deliberate on new proposals to advance the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Before arriving in Washington, DC, Jaishankar was in New York, where he inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations on 'The Human Cost of Terrorism,' highlighting the need to expose state sponsorship of terrorism. ALSO READ: QUAD meet: Jaishankar to discuss Indo-Pacific issues with US counterpart Speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition on 'The Human Cost of Terrorism' at the UN Headquarters in New York, he said that "terrorism anywhere is a threat to peace everywhere." "A tribute to those who were taken away from us and remembrance lives shattered by discouragement, by our gathering, we express solidarity with the families and the loved ones of the victims of terrorism. The campaign is a stark reminder of the urgency of our shared responsibility to combat terrorism in all its forms," he added.