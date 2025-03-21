India-Pakistan relations at all time low, says Pak's ex-foreign minister

Former Pakistan foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri has described the current period as one of the worst in history between India and Pakistan barring times of actual war, but said bilateral relations are subject to sudden positive shifts.

Speaking at an event, 'Pakistan-India Relations - Current Situation and the Way Forward', organised by the Institute of Peace and Connectivity (IPAC) here on Thursday, Kasuri said that dialogue is the only solution for both the countries to resolve their outstanding issues.

Describing the current period as one of the worst in history between the two countries, barring times of actual war, Kasuri said even after the wars, Pakistan and India quickly came to the table to restart the peace process.

It would be a pity if both countries miss the opportunity to resolve their disputes peacefully since they already possess an agreed template for a possible solution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in the form of a four-point formula, Kasuri said.

He was apparently referring to a solution reportedly proposed by former president Pervez Musharraf to the Indian leadership.

Kasuri, who was the foreign minister from 2002 to 2007, is the IPAC chairman.

Underscoring that he had dealt with both BJP and Congress governments under Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, and therefore, Kasuri said, he was certain that despite the bleak situation currently, the silent majority of the people of India want peace with Pakistan.

Despite challenges and current hostility, Kasuri noted that his experience taught him that Pakistan-India relations are subject to sudden positive shifts.

He recalled how President Musharraf, considered the architect of the Kargil conflict, was later warmly received in New Delhi. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had surprised everybody by calling on then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif in 2015 in Lahore.

There were credible reports that PM Modi would visit Pakistan in April 2021... ostensibly for a pilgrimage to Hinglaj Mata temple and was later scheduled to visit Islamabad to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to restart the peace process, Kasuri claimed and added: I do not rule out similar surprises for the better in the future.

The former foreign minister referred to the earth-shaking changes in geopolitics occurring since President Donald Trump assumed office, which are affecting America's friends and foes equally. Trump's victory could present an opportunity for improved Pakistan-India relations.

It is a shame that Pakistan and India still have the largest number of poor people in the world and have been left behind than other regions and countries such as China, Japan and the ASEAN nations, he said and blamed the persistent tensions between the two since independence.

Dialogue, dialogue and dialogue is the only solution for both India and Pakistan to resolve their outstanding issues between them, he asserted and also cautioned that terrorism may pose a threat to Pakistan-India relations.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashis Ray, author and journalist, suggested cricket diplomacy and cultural exchanges to bring about a thaw in the frozen relations between Pakistan and India.

Ray said that constructive dialogue should start without any delay between the two counties. If ice can break between the US and Russia, why not between India and Pakistan.