'Unrealistic': What Omar Abdullah said on possibility of India-Pak dialogue

Omar Abdullah has said that India cannot hold talks with Pakistan due to the recent surge in terror attacks targeting security forces and construction sites in the region. In an interview with the BBC, Abdullah, who had earlier supported discussions between the two countries, blamed Pakistan for interfering in Jammu and Kashmir's affairs.

"Pakistan has always interfered in J&K. It would be unrealistic to believe that the recent events happened without any external support. Right now, there is no possibility of talks because of the attacks that have taken place in recent years," Abdullah said.

Government records show that in 2024, there were 60 terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the deaths of 122 people, including 32 civilians and 26 security personnel.

Abdullah, who is also the vice-president of the National Conference (NC), said that Pakistan must address India’s concerns to build a cooperative relationship. "The National Conference has always spoken about engaging Pakistan to address some of India’s concerns so that a friendly working relationship can be established," he said.

Omar shifts stance on talks Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, both Omar and his father, Farooq Abdullah, had supported the idea of resuming talks with Pakistan. Speaking at a rally in north Kashmir, Omar had reiterated that the NC has always backed dialogue. Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, “Friends can change, but neighbours remain the same. Pakistan was, is, and will always be our neighbour.”

While the former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, had strongly advocated for dialogue with Pakistan, this marks the first time Omar Abdullah has rejected talks with the neighbouring country since assuming office for the second time.

Abdullah's 'no' to revoking Article 370?

Abdullah also dismissed any chance of restoring Article 370, which was revoked in 2019. "No! Simple as that," he said. During the interview, he was asked if there was any possibility of Article 370 being restored in J&K till Modi is the Prime Minister of India.

Implementation of new criminal laws in J&K

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah has also announced that the implementation of three new criminal laws in Jammu and Kashmir has largely been successful, with only a few minor challenges that will be resolved.

His statement came after attending a review meeting in New Delhi, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Ministry of Home Affairs. "Overall, the new laws have been implemented smoothly in Jammu and Kashmir, with only a few minor issues that will be fixed," Abdullah told reporters after the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, senior government officials, and key representatives from the home ministry. Discussions focused on the rollout of three new laws — the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) — which replaced the old Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, respectively.