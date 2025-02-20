Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh 'exaggerated': BGB chief

Reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh 'exaggerated': BGB chief

The BGB chief said issues related to fencing were discussed at length at their bi-annual meeting with the BSF as it was the most focussed agenda

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag
Siddiqui also said there was no discussion on reworking the India-Bangladesh border treaty which was agreed upon in 1975. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The chief of Bangladesh's border guarding force on Thursday termed the reports of attacks on minorities in his country as "exaggerated", asserting that authorities have taken steps for their protection.

Addressing a joint press conference along with chief of India's Border Security Force (BSF) Daljit Singh Chaudhary, Director General of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said the Bangladeshi delegation has raised objection with regard to fencing at some places along the Indo-Bangladesh border and it was hopeful that the issues would be resolved in the future.

Chaudhary, on his part, said infiltration along the international border has come down substantially after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, 2024.

On the issue of minorities, Siddiqui said, "Attacks on minorities in Bangladesh are exaggerated. We got several requests from minorities as they were afraid but BGB convinced them that we will help".

The BGB chief said issues related to fencing were discussed at length at their bi-annual meeting with the BSF as it was the most focussed agenda.

"We have requested for joint inspection wherever there are issues," he said.

Also Read

Concerned over Pak Army, ISI presence in Bangladesh: Army chief Dwivedi

Sheikh Hasina vows to return to Bangladesh, calls Muhammad Yunus 'mobster'

Hasina's extradition is Bangladesh interim govt's top priority: Spokesman

Deposed Bangladesh PM Hasina blames Yunus for lawlessness in country

Musk-led-DOGE scraps 'strengthening political landscape in B'desh' project

Siddiqui also said there was no discussion on reworking the India-Bangladesh border treaty which was agreed upon in 1975.

"This was not in purview of this meeting," he said.

This was the 55th edition of the bi-annual DG-level border talks between India and Bangladesh undertaken by their respective frontier guarding forces- BSF and the BGB.

It was the first top-level meeting between the two border guarding forces after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August last year.

The BSF guards the 4,096 km long India-Bangladesh boundary that runs across five states -- West Bengal (2,217 km), Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km) and Mizoram (318 km).

The last edition of these bi-annual talks was held in Dhaka in March last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump claims USAID funding in India was to get 'someone else elected'

Taiwan detects 36 Chinese aircraft sorties, 8 vessels near its territory

Premium

Indian Air Force likely to advise Centre to go for stealth aircraft

'Nobody can argue with me': Trump on reciprocal tariff talks with PM Modi

India, Malaysia expand defence ties, advance Su-30 upkeep cooperation

Topics :BangladeshMuhammad YunusSheikh Hasina

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story