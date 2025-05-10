Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'India's approach remains responsible': Jaishankar amid Indo-Pak tensions

'India's approach remains responsible': Jaishankar amid Indo-Pak tensions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as tensions escalate; US urges de-escalation, offers support for dialogue

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that India's approach has always been "measured and responsible". His comments came following a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
 
In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “Had a conversation with US @SecRubio this morning. India's approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so." 

US urges dialogue, offers mediation support

 
According to the US State Department, Secretary Rubio encouraged both nations to explore options for de-escalation and re-establish direct channels of communication to prevent potential misjudgments.
 
"He further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes," said department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.   
 
  Earlier today, Rubio also spoke with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir. During this exchange, he reiterated the US’ call for both nations to de-escalate and expressed willingness to help initiate constructive dialogue.

“Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir earlier today. He continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts,” the State Department added in a statement.
 
Notably, Secretary Rubio communicated directly with General Munir instead of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. This move reflects the widely acknowledged dominance of the Pakistani military in shaping the country’s foreign and security policies.
 

India labels Pakistan’s moves as 'provocative'

 
In a press briefing on Saturday, the Indian government described Pakistan’s overnight actions as both “provocative” and “escalatory”. It said that the Pakistani military attempted air intrusions at more than two dozen locations spanning from Srinagar to Naliya, all of which were successfully thwarted by Indian forces.
 
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi addressed the media during the briefing. They reported signs of Pakistan relocating troops closer to the front lines — a move they said could indicate preparations for further escalation. 
 
  Col Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh detailed that Pakistan had deployed a range of offensive tools, including drones, loitering munitions, fighter jets, and long-range weapon systems, to strike both military installations and civilian areas along the western front.
 
(With agency inputs)
First Published: May 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

