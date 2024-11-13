India-Philippines friendship enduring, poised to move to higher orbit: EAM

The India-Philippines ties are rooted in democratic values, pluralistic ethos and economic commonalities, and the friendship between the two countries is truly an "enduring one" that is now poised to move to a "higher orbit", External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

In his address at an event here to mark the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations, he also said both nations are "deeply committed to upholding international law, norms and rules".

India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations on November 26, 1949, shortly after both countries gained independence (the Philippines in 1946 and India in 1947). Culturally, like many of the countries in the region, Philippines also enjoyed civilisational links with India.

"I am delighted to join you today, as we celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Philippines diplomatic relations. On behalf of the government and the people of India, I extend our greeting and felicitations to our counterparts in the Philippines," Jaishankar said in his address.

Jaishankar asserted "our ties are rooted in democratic values, pluralistic ethos, and economic commonalities" and "we are both nations deeply committed to upholding international law, norms and rules".

"The last few years have seen, particularly significant growth in our ties. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and President (Ferdinand R) Marcos have set the direction for this upswing. Along with (Philippine) foreign secretary (Enrique) Manalo, I have had the privilege of seeing its implementation," he added.

Jaishankar said the bilateral defence and security collaboration has also "moved forward", adding it is supported by "converging assessment and interests in the Indo-Pacific".

"This important anniversary is both a celebration of what we have achieved and a reminder of what lies ahead. Our friendship is truly and enduring one that is now poised to move to a higher orbit," he said.

Jaishankar also touched upon some of the areas of the bilateral cooperation and the progress made in those sectors.

"Our trade today is steadily expanding, seeking to capture the potential provided by our high growth rates. Indian investments and projects in the Phillippines have been robust and multiplying, especially in IT, pharmaceutical, infrastructure, automobiles, textiles, and FMCGs," the Union minister said.

People-to-people contact are another domain of "great promise", he said.

"Greater ease of travel, including a more liberalised visa regime, and hopefully more improved connectivity, have started to already make a difference. I am glad today that there is this conscious focus on tourism," Jaishankar added.

The external affairs minister underlined that "India's ties have found many expressions" and "India's friendships have found many expressions" in respect of the Philippines.

More than 1,000 Filipino nationals have undergone the ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation) programmes in India. And, India has also extended its Quick Impact Projects to that country, he said.

"Our relationship has also been a natural beneficiary of India's Act East Policy, as we engage ever more closely with theEAN and nations beyond, let me recognise that the Philippines is the Country Coordinator for India," Jaishankar said.

"On this occasion, let me thank all those who have contributed to its evolution, and let me wish it all success for its future," he added.