Vietnam leader Thang calls on V-P Dhankhar, discuss ways to strengthen ties

Thang is the President of Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and member of Communist Party of Vietnam's Central Theory Council. Commenting on the meeting, the office of Vice-President said, "H.E. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) called on Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today. Dr. Thang is the President of Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics and member of CPV’s Central Theory Council."

Both leaders discussed various issues of mutual interest including the role of emerging technologies for further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Vietnam, the Vice President's Secretariat said.