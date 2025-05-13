Spilling Indians' blood calls for destruction: PM Modi at Adampur airbase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned Pakistan, saying the "spilling of the Indians' blood" will only call for "destruction". The Prime Minister, who was at the Adampur airbase in Punjab, praised the role of the armed forces during 'Operation Sindoor', calling their actions a source of "immense pride for the nation".

Addressing military personnel, PM Modi said, "You have made every Indian hold their head up high and made them proud. You have made history."

The address was marked by chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' from the gathered soldiers, to which Modi responded with a salute and further praise. "This cry (Bharat Mata ki Jai) is the voice of every Indian who wants to do something for the country. This resonates across the country, as well as during the war," he said.

Highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi added, "I can proudly say that all of you reached your target with perfection. The enemy tried to attack this air base and several of our other air bases multiple times. They targeted us again and again but the nefarious designs of Pakistan failed each time."

The Prime Minister emphasised that 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' was not merely a slogan, but a pledge by Indian soldiers to dedicate their lives to the nation.

“When our drones, missiles hit our enemies, they hear ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. When our armed forces take wind out of nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’," he said.

PM Modi lauds Operation Sindoor

PM Modi hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, saying the military operation had sent a clear message to Pakistan that “there is no place to hide” and that India is fully capable of defending itself with force and precision.

Also Read

PM Modi said, "India's 'laxman rekha' against terrorism is crystal clear now. If another terror attack occurs now, India will give a reply - a solid reply. We saw this during surgical strike, during air strike. Now, Operation Sindoor is India's new normal."

"Like I said yesterday, India has decided on three points. First, if there is a terrorist attack on India, we will give a reply in our way, on our condition, on our time. Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. Third, we will not see terror-supporting government and terror masterminds as separate entities. The world too is going ahead by understanding India's new form, its new system," he added.

PM Modi said that India had "shown Pakistan its place" through the success of Operation Sindoor. “Our Army, Air Force and Navy personnel made the Pakistani army bite the dust and showed them their place,” he said.

PM Modi further said the operation had sent shockwaves globally. “Because of your courage, echoes of Operation Sindoor's success can be heard across the globe,” he told the military personnel.

'Casting an evil eye on India will mean destruction': PM Modi

Calling out Pakistan for backing terrorism, PM Modi said, “The godfathers of terrorism have realised that casting an evil eye on India will only mean their destruction.” He issued a stern warning that any future attack would be met with a response “in our own way, in our own time and place.” He asserted that India would not be deterred by any form of nuclear blackmail.

Highlighting the modernisation of India’s defence capabilities, Modi said that the Indian armed forces are now equipped not just with cutting-edge technology, but also with highly skilled personnel. “India is protecting its skies not only with drones but also with data,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s address came in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a high-intensity military operation carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed.