Arctic-class shipbuilding talks set to advance during Putin's India visit

India and Russia are considering a new partnership to jointly build Arctic-class ships. The proposal is expected to be discussed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day state visit to New Delhi, beginning Thursday.

Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik India that both countries are evaluating possibilities in the Arctic shipbuilding sector. "The organisation of joint production of Arctic-class vessels could become a promising area of cooperation," Manturov said.

India’s big push for shipbuilding

The possible Indo-Russian shipbuilding venture comes at a time when India is making a major push to strengthen its maritime sector.

ALSO READ: Putin in Delhi: Body doubles, anti-drone tech and a five-layer cordon here In September, the Union Cabinet cleared a ₹69,725-crore package to support shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure. This included a revamped ₹24,736-crore Shipbuilding Finance Assistance Scheme (SBFAP), a ₹25,000-crore Maritime Development Fund (MDF), and nearly ₹20,000 crore for developing shipbuilding clusters. Relos agreement clears key hurdle Ahead of the visit, Russia approved the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics (Relos) agreement. The pact will give both countries access to each other’s military facilities for refuelling, repairs, maintenance and berthing of naval ships and aircraft. It will also support joint exercises, disaster relief efforts and the movement of military units.

The agreement, ratified by the Russian State Duma, is expected to enhance defence cooperation by allowing Indian naval and air assets to use Russian bases across the Arctic, Pacific and possibly the Mediterranean region. This expanded access will strengthen India’s operational reach and its interests in emerging Arctic shipping routes, which are becoming important for trade and maritime security. Putin’s visit to India Putin is scheduled to arrive in New Delhi at around 6:35 pm on Thursday to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit . This is his first trip to India since the Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner for him in the evening, similar to the gesture Putin extended during Modi’s 2024 Moscow visit. On Friday, December 5, the Russian President will be welcomed with a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11 am. He will then visit Rajghat at 11:30 am to lay a wreath. A meeting with PM Modi will take place at Hyderabad House at 11:50 am, followed by press statements around 1:50 pm. In the afternoon, Putin is expected to take part in a business event, though the venue is yet to be confirmed. The two leaders are likely to sign several agreements at the 23rd India-Russia Summit, with trade expected to be a major focus.