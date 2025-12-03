Dinner with PM Modi to state banquet: Putin's agenda during India visit

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in New Delhi on December 4-5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This marks his first official trip to India since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The visit will kick off with a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, a reciprocal gesture following Modi’s visit to Moscow in July 2024.

Putin's visit to India

The agenda for the two-day visit includes a private dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, followed by bilateral talks between Putin and Modi, The Indian Express reported.

On December 5, the leaders will address business leaders from both countries and oversee the launch of Russia Today’s India operations. The visit will conclude with a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu ALSO READ: Russia clears key military pact ahead of Putin's India visit: What it means Putin last visited India in December 2021, just months before the Ukraine war began. The South Block is preparing the ceremonial arrangements for this visit, marking the 23rd annual summit between India and Russia in 26 years. Strengthening labour, trade and economic ties Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs said both sides are working on a labour mobility agreement, allowing Indian skilled and semi-skilled professionals to work in Russia’s construction, healthcare, and hospitality sectors, the news report said. The agreement has been finalised and is in the last stage of internal processing.

The two nations are also focusing on trade and economic ties, with negotiations ongoing for a potential free-trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union. Ceremonial events and business engagements On December 5, Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan, followed by bilateral talks with PM Modi at the 23rd India-Russia Summit at Hyderabad House. ALSO READ | Putin visit: India, Russia to discuss Su-57 stealth jets, more S-400 units Later, the leaders will meet business leaders at Bharat Mandapam, coinciding with the launch of Russia Today’s India operations, backed by the Russian government, has formed a 100-member bureau to start its television operations in India.