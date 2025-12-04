Russian President Putin to arrive in India today: Time and full schedule

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be arriving in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day state visit and will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This is Putin's first official visit to India since the Ukraine war broke out in February 2022. During his two-day visit, the Russian President will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on global and regional issues of mutual interest. According to a PTI report, PM Modi will host a private dinner for Putin today, hours after he lands in Delhi, in reciprocation of a similar gesture extended by Putin to PM Modi last year during his visit to Moscow. Ahead of his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released his itinerary. According to the release, Putin will land in New Delhi at around 6:35 pm today.

Here's Putin's full schedule in India On Friday, December 5, a ceremonial reception will be held for Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is scheduled to take place at 11 am. At 11:30 am, Putin will visit Rajghat and take part in wreath laying. At 11:50 am, Putin will meet PM Modi at the Hyderabad House, where the two leaders will hold a meeting. At around 1:50 pm, press statements from the two leaders are expected at the Hyderabad House. Putin will also be part of a business event, scheduled to take place at 3:40 pm. According to the schedule shared by MEA, the venue of the business event is yet to be confirmed.

After the 23rd India-Russia Summit, the two sides are expected to sign several agreements, including areas of trade. At 7 pm, Putin will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and is expected to leave from Delhi at around 9 pm. Putin's India visit Ahead of his visit, Delhi has been placed on high alert, and a multi-layered security grid has been enforced, news agency PTI reported. Senior police officers said that right from Putin's arrival till his departure, every movement will be tracked by multiple security units operating jointly. "Minute-to-minute coordination is underway, and all concerned agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance throughout. Over 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain strict vigil," an official said.