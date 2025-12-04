Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russian President Putin to arrive in India today: Time and full schedule

Russian President Putin to arrive in India today: Time and full schedule

During his two-day visit, the Russian President will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on global and regional issues of mutual interest

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin India Visit Full Schedule: On December 5, a ceremonial reception will be held for Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is scheduled to take place at 11 am | (Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be arriving in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day state visit and will attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This is Putin's first official visit to India since the Ukraine war broke out in February 2022. 
 
During his two-day visit, the Russian President will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on global and regional issues of mutual interest.
 
Ahead of his visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released his itinerary. According to the release, Putin will land in New Delhi at around 6:35 pm today. 
According to a PTI report, PM Modi will host a private dinner for Putin today, hours after he lands in Delhi, in reciprocation of a similar gesture extended by Putin to PM Modi last year during his visit to Moscow.
 
   

Also Read

H-1B Visa

New H-1B rules unlikely to impact large Indian IT firms, says Nasscom head

OpenAI

OpenAI in talks with TCS to begin Stargate India chapter, expand footprint

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

India-Russia ties stem from 1955 Indo-Soviet partnership: Congress

PM Modi

On Cheetah Day, PM Modi invites wildlife fans to witness India's wild cats

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SCO Summit

PM Modi to host private dinner for Russian President Vladimir Putin today

 

Here's Putin's full schedule in India

 
On Friday, December 5, a ceremonial reception will be held for Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan, which is scheduled to take place at 11 am. At 11:30 am, Putin will visit Rajghat and take part in wreath laying.
 
At 11:50 am, Putin will meet PM Modi at the Hyderabad House, where the two leaders will hold a meeting.
 
At around 1:50 pm, press statements from the two leaders are expected at the Hyderabad House.
 
Putin will also be part of a business event, scheduled to take place at 3:40 pm. According to the schedule shared by MEA, the venue of the business event is yet to be confirmed.
 
After the 23rd India-Russia Summit, the two sides are expected to sign several agreements, including areas of trade.
 
At 7 pm, Putin will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and is expected to leave from Delhi at around 9 pm.
 

Putin's India visit

 
Ahead of his visit, Delhi has been placed on high alert, and a multi-layered security grid has been enforced, news agency PTI reported. Senior police officers said that right from Putin's arrival till his departure, every movement will be tracked by multiple security units operating jointly.
 
"Minute-to-minute coordination is underway, and all concerned agencies have been instructed to maintain maximum vigilance throughout. Over 5,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain strict vigil," an official said.
 
According to the report, Delhi Police, central security agencies and Putin’s personal protection team have put in place a multi-tier security cordon, deploying SWAT and anti-terror units, snipers and quick-reaction teams at key sensitive locations.
 
Senior police officials are overseeing route security, traffic management and area checks around venues expected to be part of the Russian president’s itinerary.
 

More From This Section

EAM S Jaishankar

EAM Jaishankar, Omani counterpart discuss deepening bilateral cooperation

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China issues new PLA discipline guidelines underlining political loyalty

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Putin, Modi

Dinner with PM Modi to state banquet: Putin's agenda during India visit

Operation Sagar Bandhu

Govt sends mobile hospital, medical personnel to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Putin, Modi

Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit tests India's US-Russia balancing act

Topics : Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi India Russia BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsVladimir Putin India VisitManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon