Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India's advanced artillery gun system exemplary mission-mode success: MoD

India's advanced artillery gun system exemplary mission-mode success: MoD

The ministry shared a post on X along with a video showcasing ATAGS, whose maximum range is 48 km

Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System, ATAGS
ATAGS is designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, a laboratory of the DRDO
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 7:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In line with the steps to modernise the Army's artillery regiments and enhance operational readiness, indigenously-made Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns, with the Defence Ministry on Wednesday calling the project an "exemplary mission mode success".

ATAGS is designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, a laboratory of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

The ministry shared a post on X along with a video showcasing ATAGS, whose maximum range is 48 km.

ALSO READ: DRDO signs 2,000 tech transfer deals to boost defence sector: Official

"We started this project in the year 2012. And, within a span of 12 years, we could complete the total process of design to manufacturing, testing and induction," said ARDE Director A Raju in the recorded video.

The key features are its quite advance system, he said, adding, ARDE is playing a crucial rule in "Atmanirbharta of our nation".

Earlier on March 26, the Defence Ministry had signed contracts with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced System Limited for the procurement of 155mm/52 Calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) and High Mobility Vehicle 6x6 Gun Towing Vehicles respectively at a total cost of about Rs 6,900 crore.

The 155 mm/52 calibre ATAGS will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army.

The timeline for delivery of 307 ATAGS is expected to be five years, Raju said.

The ministry in its post said, "ATAGS, @DRDO_India's flagship artillery system, is spearheading the #IndianArmy's artillery modernisation', an exemplary Mission Mode success."  "It brings together #DRDO, the Indian Army, and both public and private sectors to strengthen #AatmanirbharBharat in defence. With its all-electric drive for gun laying and ammunition handling, #ATAGS ensures reliable, maintenance-free performance even in the toughest mountain and desert terrains," it said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi uses cricket references in Namibia, wishes luck for 2027 World Cup

Two Indian Air Force pilots killed in fighter jet crash in Rajasthan

Indian youth 'concerned' about China's rise, think-tank survey shows

India-Africa must shape future through partnership, not dominance: PM Modi

PM Modi conferred with Namibia's top civilian award in special ceremony

Topics :DRDOartillery gun systemsartillery gun systemDefence ministrydefence manufacturing

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story