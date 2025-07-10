India's advanced artillery gun system exemplary mission-mode success: MoD

In line with the steps to modernise the Army's artillery regiments and enhance operational readiness, indigenously-made Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns, with the Defence Ministry on Wednesday calling the project an "exemplary mission mode success".

ATAGS is designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, a laboratory of the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO).

The ministry shared a post on X along with a video showcasing ATAGS, whose maximum range is 48 km.

"We started this project in the year 2012. And, within a span of 12 years, we could complete the total process of design to manufacturing, testing and induction," said ARDE Director A Raju in the recorded video.

The key features are its quite advance system, he said, adding, ARDE is playing a crucial rule in "Atmanirbharta of our nation". Earlier on March 26, the Defence Ministry had signed contracts with Bharat Forge Limited and Tata Advanced System Limited for the procurement of 155mm/52 Calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) and High Mobility Vehicle 6x6 Gun Towing Vehicles respectively at a total cost of about Rs 6,900 crore. The 155 mm/52 calibre ATAGS will replace the vintage and smaller calibre guns and enhance the artillery capabilities of the Indian Army. ALSO READ: DRDO lab conducts trials of software-defined radio, communication system The timeline for delivery of 307 ATAGS is expected to be five years, Raju said.