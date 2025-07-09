Two Indian Air Force pilots killed in fighter jet crash in Rajasthan

An Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet crashed in Rajasthan during training on Wednesday, killing both onboard pilots.

The Jaguar trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu, the IAF said in a post on X.

“Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident,” the IAF said, adding that no civilian property was reported damaged.

A court of inquiry has been commissioned, and the cause or causes of the accident will likely be known internally to the IAF in the coming months.

The IAF has lost three pilots, one paratrooper, three Jaguars and one Mirage in crashes over the past six months -- all in peacetime.