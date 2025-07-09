India-Africa must shape future through partnership, not dominance: PM Modi

Underlining that India values Africa's role in world affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the two sides must act together to create a future defined not by power and dominance, but by partnership and dialogue.

Addressing a Joint Session of the Parliament of the Republic of Namibia, PM Modi also said that Africa must not be just a source of raw material. "Africa must lead in value creation and sustainable growth," he said.

"We must act together. Let us create a future defined not by power, but by partnership; not by dominance, but by dialogue; not by exclusion, but by equity," Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that India was ready to expand its cooperation with Africa in defence and security. He underlined that India will always work for the progress of Africa, as it had done during its presidency of the G-20 when the African Union was made a permanent member of the group. PM Modi said that India was privileged to share its development experience with Namibia and other countries in the continent. "In 2018, I had laid out 10 principles of our engagement with Africa. Today, I reaffirm India's full commitment to them. They are based on respect, equality, and mutual benefit. We seek not to compete, but to cooperate. Our goal is to build together. Not to take, but to grow together," he said.

"Our development partnership in Africa is worth over $12 billion. But its real value is in shared growth and shared purpose. We continue to build local skills, create local jobs and support local innovations," he said. In his address, Modi highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between India and Namibia. "India attaches great importance to its historic relation with Namibia," he said. "We not only value our ties from the past, but we are also focused on realising the potential of our shared future. We see great value in working together on Namibia's Vision 2030 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan," he said.

Modi said India and Namibia have a powerful story of cooperation, conservation and compassion, when you helped us in reintroducing Cheetahs in our country. "We are deeply grateful for your gift," he said. "We are excited to support the next generation of Namibian scientists, doctors and leaders," Modi said. "Our bilateral trade has crossed $800 million, but like on the cricket field, we are just warming up! We will score faster and score more!" During the pandemic, India stood with Africa providing vaccines and medicines, even when many others refused to share, Modi said, adding that India's mission - "One Earth, One Health, views health as a shared global responsibility.

He also congratulated Namibia on its first female president and praised its constitution for empowering diverse citizens. "India and Namibia have much in common. We both fought colonial rule. We both value dignity and freedom. Our Constitutions guide us to uphold equality, liberty, and justice. We are part of the Global South, and our people share the same hopes and dreams," Modi said. "It's the power of India's Constitution that a daughter from a poor tribal family is today the President of India. It's this very Constitution that gave someone like me the chance to become Prime Minister," he said.

"Our achievement of independence imposes upon us a heavy responsibility, not only to defend our hard-won liberty, but also, to set ourselves higher standards of equality, justice and opportunity for all, without regard to race, creed or colour, he said. In his address, Modi conveyed greetings from the "Mother of Democracy and the largest democracy in the world to the members of the Namibian parliament and to the people of the African coutnry. Recalling the historic ties between the two countries and their shared struggle for freedom, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to the legacy of Dr. Sam Nujoma, the founding father of Namibia.