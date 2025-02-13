India's data for AI paves way for global cooperation after Paris Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call at the Paris AI Action Summit 2025, for open and unbiased datasets set the tone for the CPRG-AI4India panel discussions held at the premier French University, Ecole Normale Superieure.

The discussions on the theme of 'Data for Development' brought together heads of state, industry leaders, academics, and civil society members to deliberate on harnessing AI for the public good, with a focus on sustainability, global partnerships, and workforce development.

Abhishek Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, with responsibilities of Artificial Intelligence & Emerging Technologies, Cyber Security and Digital Skilling, played a crucial role in stirring up the conversation around Data development in Global South.

Singh called for "the Global South to assert leadership over its data assets while fostering equitable global collaboration." In his remarks focused on data governance's legal, and strategic dimensions, Singh highlighted the leadership role played by India in the run up to the Paris Summit. He also called on the AI community in India to step up to the challenge of creating the next generation of AI-powered Digital Public Goods, as per the statement.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Alok Agarwal, co-founders of AI4India, emphasized the critical importance of data accessibility and governance in the Global South. Vempati stated that Data is the cornerstone of AI innovation and called for ensuring equitable access and robust governance frameworks for the Global South to harness AI's full potential. Agarwal stirred up the debate with his pointed remarks on how AI will create new jobs, building on PM Modi's emphasis at the Summit on opportunities over risks and fears.

Dr Ramanand, Director, Center of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG), stressed upon the need of making AI accessible. Further he defined the Global South not by geography or economic status, but by the regions where technology remains inaccessible or underutilized to better target policies for promoting inclusive AI adoption, the statement noted.

The session brought together diverse panellists from start-ups to think-tanks across regions who shared practical experiences from Germany to Africa. The session also saw the emergence of an innovative idea for ethical data-sharing by creating equity for individuals and organisations in the commercial success of AI models. Besides, the panellists urged for cross-border cooperation to establish AI ecosystems that cater to diverse socio-economic conditions, the statement highlighted.

In his closing remarks, AI4India co-founder Mr. Shashi Shekhar Vempati underscored the crucial role played by India led by PM Modi in charting a middle path for global coordination on AI balancing the opportunities and the risks to build consensus ahead of the next AI Summit in India.

With a focus on the road ahead, Dr. Ramanand intensively engaged with AI leaders across the globe to build support for the philosophy of 'Data for Development'. This will be carried forward in the deliberations at the next such AI Action Summit hosted by India.