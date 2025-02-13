Indian Army refutes ceasefire violation reports, says LoC situation stable

The Indian Army on Thursday dismissed reports of a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), stating that the truce remains intact and is being upheld according to the understanding between the Indian and Pakistani armies.

In a statement on Thursday, the Indian Army said that the ceasefire on the LoC is intact. The Army also acknowledged recent incidents, including stray cross-LoC firing and a suspected IED blast near one of its posts along the LoC, adding that these incidents were being addressed through the established communication mechanism.

"The ceasefire on the Line of Control is intact and continues to be observed as per the understanding between both the armies (of India and Pakistan). Tension due to some stray incidents of cross-LoC firing and a suspected IED blast on one of our PTLs on the LoC is being dealt with through the established mechanism. No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place," the statement further read.

Additionally, the Army stated that minor incidents along the Line of Control are not uncommon and that concerns have been raised with the Pakistan Army at the appropriate level. The Army assured that the situation remains stable, is being closely monitored, and that Indian forces maintain a high state of alertness while maintaining dominance over the LoC.

"Minor incidents are not unprecedented along the Line of control. Concerns have been raised to the Pakistan Army at the appropriate level. The situation remains stable and being closely monitored. Indian Army maintains high state of alertness and is dominating the Line of Control," the statement further read.