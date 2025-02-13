Who Is Paul Kapur, Trump's pick for Assistant Secy of State for South Asia?

Paul Kapur, a seasoned expert on South Asian security, has been nominated by US President Donald Trump to serve as the Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs. If confirmed by the Senate, Kapur will replace Donald Lu, whose term ended on January 17, 2025. His appointment signals a strategic shift in the United States’ approach towards South Asia, particularly concerning India and Pakistan.

Indian-origin Paul Kapur is a professor in the Department of National Security Affairs at the United States Naval Postgraduate School. He holds a PhD from the University of Chicago and a BA from Amherst College. Before his current academic position, he taught at Claremont McKenna College and was a visiting professor at Stanford University.

Also Read: PM Modi US Visit Kapur has also been actively involved in US foreign policy planning. From 2020 to 2021, he served on the State Department’s Policy Planning Staff, contributing to discussions on South and Central Asia, Indo-Pacific security, and US-India relations. Additionally, he directs a US-India Track 1.5 strategic dialogue and other defence-related engagements between the two countries.

Role of Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs within the US State Department is responsible for shaping American foreign policy in the region. It oversees diplomatic relations with countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Kapur's expertise in regional security and Indo-Pacific strategy will be critical in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape of South Asia.

Paul Kapur's key publications

Also Read

Kapur is a widely respected scholar, having authored several influential books and academic papers on South Asian security. His major works include:

Jihad as Grand Strategy: Islamist Militancy, National Security, and the Pakistani State (Oxford University Press)

Dangerous Deterrent: Nuclear Weapons Proliferation and Conflict in South Asia (Stanford University Press)

India, Pakistan, and the Bomb: Debating Nuclear Stability in South Asia (Columbia University Press)

The challenges of nuclear security: US and Indian Perspectives (Palgrave MacMillan)

His research focuses on nuclear security, Indo-Pakistani relations, and broader South Asian strategic affairs. His works have been published in top-tier journals, including International Security, Security Studies, and Asian Survey, as well as popular media outlets like The Wall Street Journal and The National Interest.

Paul Kapur’s views on India and Pakistan

Kapur is regarded as a strong proponent of deepening US-India strategic ties. According to Christopher Clary, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the University at Albany, Kapur considers India a top-tier strategic partner for the US. "Kapur has expressed skepticism regarding Washington's focus on human rights concerns in India, viewing such discussions as counterproductive," said Clary in a post on X.

His stance on Pakistan is more critical. Clary notes that Kapur’s scholarly work portrays Pakistan’s grand strategic choices as making it a uniquely dangerous state. This suggests that, under Kapur, the US might adopt a tougher stance towards Islamabad, a departure from previous officeholders who sought to balance ties between India and Pakistan.

Paul Kapur's criticism of Biden’s India policy

In a 2021 article, titled "Significant Shortcomings Alert: Biden is Struggling to Find Success in India", Kapur critiqued the Biden administration’s approach to India, citing three key shortcomings:

Strategic Underestimation: He argued that placing India in a lower tier than US treaty allies in policy documents underestimated its strategic importance.

He argued that placing India in a lower tier than US treaty allies in policy documents underestimated its strategic importance. Human Rights Emphasis: He viewed the raising of human rights concerns, particularly by former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a visit to New Delhi, as a misstep that could hinder bilateral defence relations.

He viewed the raising of human rights concerns, particularly by former Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a visit to New Delhi, as a misstep that could hinder bilateral defence relations. Lack of Continuity with Trump’s Policies: Kapur felt that the Biden administration failed to sufficiently acknowledge and build upon Trump’s policies in Asia and towards India in particular.

Implications of Kapur’s Appointment

If confirmed, Kapur’s appointment could lead to a recalibrated US policy towards South Asia, particularly strengthening ties with India while adopting a more skeptical approach towards Pakistan. His academic background and policy experience position him as a key player in shaping Washington’s engagement in the region, especially in the face of China’s growing influence.